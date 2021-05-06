T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.13 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.