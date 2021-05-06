Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $280,385.97. Following the sale, the president now owns 743,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

