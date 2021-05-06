Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

