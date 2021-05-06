Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 661,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

