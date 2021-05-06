Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
TNDM traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. 61,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74.
In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
