Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 6,856,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,032. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.