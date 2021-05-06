Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 841,959 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

