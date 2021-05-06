TD Securities Raises Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $10.50

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

