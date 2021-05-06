TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.