TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $53.56 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00801517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00102874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.53 or 0.08926773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.