Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Announces Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

