Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

