Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average is $200.51.

