Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 543,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.