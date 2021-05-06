TenX (PAY) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. TenX has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $6.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.