Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of TEZNY opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

