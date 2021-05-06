Terra Virtua Kolect Market Cap Hits $111.70 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $111.70 million and $39.64 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00084323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.70 or 0.00785565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.82 or 0.08930310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00046342 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

