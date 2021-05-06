Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $834,227.30 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $834,227.30 and $108.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,382.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.73 or 0.02558837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.13 or 0.00734509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001976 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

