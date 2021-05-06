Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

