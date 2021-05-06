Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.22.

TXRH traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

