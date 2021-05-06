Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

