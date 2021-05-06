Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $7.90 or 0.00014154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $6.11 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 774,085,339 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

