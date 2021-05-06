TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $337,101.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

