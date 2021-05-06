The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.71. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

