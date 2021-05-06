The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FDVA stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

