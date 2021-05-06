The Gap, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE GPS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The Gap has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock worth $14,821,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

