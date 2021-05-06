The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.790-6.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $168.92.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

