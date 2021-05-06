The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $570,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.18. 23,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,280. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $196.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

