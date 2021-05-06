The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.44. 384,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

