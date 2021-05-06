The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.46 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 308,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

