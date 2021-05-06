The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.44

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$74.44 and traded as high as C$86.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.91, with a volume of 3,208,934 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

