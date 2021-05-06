THORChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124.40 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $124.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,627,776 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.