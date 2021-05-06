ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $10,840.49 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $939.72 million and approximately $27,632.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $10,840.49 or 0.19209540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00271246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01136767 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.41 or 0.00792826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,515.81 or 1.00146974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

