Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $253,359.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

