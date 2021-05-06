Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

TSE TF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,586. The company has a current ratio of 86.07, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$746.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.36.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

