Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.11

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and traded as low as $48.05. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 27,175 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

