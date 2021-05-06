TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.14.

NYSE:BLD traded down $7.03 on Thursday, reaching $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,405. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

