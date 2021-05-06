Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

TMTNF stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.91. 3,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

