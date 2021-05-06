Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

