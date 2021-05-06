Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.