Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.04

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $26.52. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 30,633 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $5,458,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.