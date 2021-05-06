Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as high as C$4.02. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 31,992 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

The company has a market cap of C$178.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$327,159.33.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

