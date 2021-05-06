Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

