Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 11,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

