Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s previous close.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 11,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,583. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

