Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $41.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

