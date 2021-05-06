TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRAMF opened at $7.72 on Thursday. TPCO has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70.

GRAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

