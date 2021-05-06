TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.20. 1,134,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

