Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the typical volume of 318 call options.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,353. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,587. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

