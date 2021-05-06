Traders Purchase High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the average volume of 850 call options.

CLMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

